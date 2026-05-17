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Respect his space: Adnan Sami on Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing

Respect his space: Adnan Sami on Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing

May 17, 2026 12:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Singer-composer Adnan Sami has weighed in on Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing, saying his decision should be "respected" and not speculated upon.

Respect his space: Adnan Sami on Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing

Earlier this year, Singh shocked both the film and music industry, along with his fans, when he announced his retirement from playback singing through a social media post.

"He's made a conscious decision to retire from playback singing. Whatever his decision is, one should allow him the space to respect that decision. He's not come up with that decision out of any kind of impulse; it must be a very well thought out decision," Sami told PTI in an interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of his new single, 'Lipstick Laga Ke, Nazar Utar Le', under Zee Music Company, Sami added that Singh is under no obligation to publicly explain the reasons behind his decision.

"It must be for a very good reason, which he knows. It is not necessary for him to disclose that or maybe in due course, the world will find out why. It's his life and when he feels that he is ready to share the reason, he'll say it if at all he feels like it but that space should be given to him," he explained.

"Some are very open to giving more freedom, while others are not. If you don't feel like following it, nobody is putting you at gun point. The problem is that when artist thinks that he or she will be in trouble if they don't follow it. So, you're taking pressure on your own," Sami added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
adnan sami arijit singh mumbai mumbai‬
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