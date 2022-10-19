Rewind to unwind! How HT City Unwind became India’s biggest food and music festival

With powerpacked musical performance by country’s biggest popstars, including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jass Manak, Nucleya, Sunanda Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur,and a spread of culinary delights, the first ever edition of HT City Unwind was truly one of the biggest food and music festival in the country!

“It was crazy to perform infront of such an amazing crowd. Delhi is my home and I love performing at home,” sayd Yo YO Honey Singh, just minutes after his performance on the third and final day of this epic festival.

“It was amazing to host ht city unwind with food entertainment and rain. Never encountered such an experience with the Delhi crowd,” Ravin Kundu, who was one of the three emcees, told us on the sidelines of the festival.

MobiKwik presents HT City Unwind was a three-day festival, which took place at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, last week. In association with HT City’s dedicated food handle on Instagram, HT City Foodies, the fun event saw popular restaurants and brands bringing the best of culinary delights.

With top chefs in the country including Kunal Kapur, Saby, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Dayashankar, Nishant Choubey and Varun Inamdar held cooking masterclasses , imparting valuable tips and tricks, while creating some of the most droolworthy food items, HT City Unwind became a must-attend for all the food lovers.

“I loved being part of India’s biggest food and music festival, HT City Unwind and shared some cool recipes and some tips and tricks on creating some of the most popular dishes,” chef Kunal Kapur shared his excitement with us.

“Absolutely delighted to be cooking in my city at one of Delhi’s premiere food & music festivals - HT City Unwind. Looking forward to giving you a taste of Gourmet Casual!” chef Tarun Sibal told us .

“I had great fun at HT City Unwind, and it was one of a kind food and music festival. I loved sharing tips and tricks related to the dish I prepared, and loved talking to people who were curious about making the best food,” says chef Saby, who was among one of the nine masterchefs who took part in the Slurrp masterchef cook out.

Even Rain Gods joined in the fun on the second and the final day of the festival. Despite a heavy downpour early in the morning, the second day of India’s biggest food and music festival, carried off from it left off, and saw some powerful musical performances by a wide range of artists, an interactive chat session with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, all this in the pouring rain.

“I am so so excited to perform in Delhi infront of such a large crowd. IT was epic. I have always loved performing in Delhi, and this one was special, because it is a performance at the India’s biggest food and music festival, HT City Unwind,” Manak told us, just minutes after his mind blowing performance, which saw the crowd requesting for an encore!

Despite the pouring rain, Dilliwals turned up in numbers, gorging on some of the best culinary delghits from India and around the world under one big metaphorical roof, proving it was a memorable three-day weekend!

Great food only became better with good music, and from EDM, technoi to rock and Punjabi pop music, a slew of high-octane performances from some of the biggest music stars in the country, set the stage on fire on the final day of the festival.

Several rock and DJ acts, including Salman and Zaman, Swarrveda, Parashara, Rocknaama and Sumit Sethi made the festival’s lineup more musical!

Also enthralling the audience with their groovy and foot tapping music were DJ Lucku and DJ Nicky, who were present for all three days. “it was amazing to perform in front of a fabulous crowd that came despite the rain. The energy was crazy, and frankly I didn’t want it to stop,” DJ Lucky laughs while talking to us about his experience at the three-day festival.