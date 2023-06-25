Rihanna announces leaving CEO position of her lingerie brand amid pregnancy

Amid her second pregnancy, Rihanna is set to step down as chief executive officer of her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand after holding the position for five years. Hillary Super, former global CEO of Anthropologie Group will succeed Rihanna beginning on June 26.

Rihanna

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” said Rihanna to Vogue Business on Thursday.

“This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” she added.

Meanwhile, Super who will replace Rihanna as the CEO of Savage X Fenty, said: “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family.”

“The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring,” said Super.

However, Rihanna will continue to hold her leadership position as the executive chair. She had launched Savage X Fenty in 2018.

“It was important to me to push the boundaries, but also create a line that women can see themselves in,” said Rihanna in a press release in May 2018.

“I want to make people look and feel good, and have fun playing around with different styles,” she added.

In 2021, Forbes valued Rihanna's lingerie company at $1 billion. Interestingly, Rihanna has delved her hands in makeup industry too as she launched Fenty Beauty brand in 2017. Rihanna is counted among the richest female musicians in the world.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. She is already mother to a son named Rza who was born in May 2022.

