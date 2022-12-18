Rihanna reveals face of her adorable baby boy for the first time. Watch

Singer Rihanna shared the first video of her baby boy on TikTok. She revealed the face of her child publicly for the first time. She posted an adorable video of her son smiling and making cute expressions. She welcomed her son with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, 2022. The news of their baby's birth was confirmed by Page Six and TMZ reported that the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. (Also read: Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky)

A Twitter user shared Rihanna's TikTok video of her child on Twitter and wrote, “Rihanna's baby is so cute.” In the clip, the son wore a black full sleeves T-shirt. He smiled while looking at his mother. Rihanna, while recoding her son's video, said, “You are trying get Mommy's phone?” The son tried to take the smartphone. In the end of the video, the little kid cutely yawned and looked happy as he looked out of the car through window.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “He's so adorable, I can't. Another person wrote, “Cute (smiling face with red heart eyes and fire emojis).” Other person commented, “He's so adorable, he has all of her features.”

A fan page named, Fenty Cop shared a family picture of Rihanna with her son and boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna and her boyfriend twinned in black. Rocky held the child while posing for the camera. Reacting to the post, one person commented, “Baby is so cute! Have they said his name?” Another person wrote, “A beautiful family.” Other person commented, “Where are you getting these pictures from?” “He is adorable and love this family”, wrote one.

Rihanna made headlines throughout the later months of her pregnancy with her fashion choices. Vogue, which featured the singer on its May cover, wrote about her, "She's changed something profound in fashion -- single-handedly rewriting the rules of pregnancy dressing with one jaw-dropping style maneuver after another."

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November, 2021. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be untrue, as per Page Six.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.