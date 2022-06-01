Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / RIP KK: PM Modi ‘saddened by untimely demise’
music

RIP KK: PM Modi ‘saddened by untimely demise’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared condolences at the death of Bollywood singer KK.
KK died in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the death of singer KK. The PM took to Twitter to share a condolence message. (Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: ‘Voice of love is gone’)

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” the PM's tweet read. 

KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

RELATED STORIES

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP