RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Shehnaaz Gill says no bigger pain than a son's death, Vicky Kaushal says he wasn't bad at heart

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's death on Sunday left his industry colleagues, friends and fans in shock and grief. Shehnaaz Gill said there was no bigger pain than losing a young son while music composer Salim Merchant revealed they were going to release a new song very soon. Sidhu was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala: Fans notice similarities between his final song The Last Ride and circumstances of his death

Shehnaaz Gill wrote on Twitter, “Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo (There is no bigger pain in the world than losing one's young son. May God have mercy #sidhumoosewala.”

Richa Chadha also expressed concern for his mother. She wrote on Twitter, "Numb, shocked at the murder of #SiddhuMoosewala Too sad. No words will be enough. Thinking of his mother… worst kind of pain in the world to lose a child. Jatt da muqabla dass mainu kitthe hai? 28! (Is there any match for a Jatt)."

Shehnaaz Gill and Richa Chadha tweeted about Sidhu Moosewala.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut called the death of Sidhu Moosewala was “a very sad incident” and said that it “highlights the law and order situation in Punjab”.

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram Stories

Kapil Sharma, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, said, “Satnam shri waheguru very shocking and very sad, a great artist and a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family.”

Vicky Kaushal wrote Sidhu's favourite line “Dil da nahi maada” on his Instagram Stories, that translates to not bad at heart.

Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Speechless. Rest in peace. Sidhu Moosewala.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!”

Salim Merchant revealed that the two were about to release a song. “I’m shocked & saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem .. our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Dark day for the artist and music community. We lost a true gem,” wrote Armaan Malik on Twitter.

Diljit Dosanjh tweeted, “Oh WAHEGURU Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar Nu. Baut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai. (The guy was so talented, I never met him but his work speaks for him. Strength to his family. This is very hard for his parents. A very bad day for the music industry).”

