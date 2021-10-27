Rishi Rich: Everyone should be proud of India’s indie music scene

“Lockdown for me was interesting. On the one hand, I started my record label and put out some exciting music and on the other, I couldn’t travel and be with my family in the UK. The pandemic has changed all of us forever but I am thankful that I have been able to keep myself safe,” says British-Indian music producer Rishpal Singh Rekhi aka Rishi Rich, who has been in Mumbai for the last five years.

The musician, best known for his songs in films like Hum Tum (2004), Half Girlfriend (2017), Namaste England (2018), Gully Boy (2019) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, among others, says the lockdown actually helped him. “Music kept me sane during the lockdown. In a weird way, the phase helped me focus on my musical aspirations and decide where I wanted to take myself next,” says Rich, who has come up with a new single, Zakham.

While many musicians are vocal about their love for independent music over film music, for Rich, it’s the same. “For a music producer like me, I like to make music without restriction and rules. If a song of mine doesn’t work for a film project, but sounds great with an independent artiste, that’s great. All music is heard and has its own space. The indie music scene in India is something everyone should be so proud of. It’s really coming into its own and I’m happy to be a part of that,” he says.

Meanwhile, his famous trio, The Rishi Rich Project, comprising Jay Sean, Juggy D and him, has some great music to its credit. But it’s been inactive for a while. “The Rishi Rich Project is Jay Sean, Juggy D and myself and there’s always something being worked on with us three. It’s just about the right time and being in the right place. We haven’t been in the same country for a long time, so when that happens, it will only be a matter of time until the audience hears something from us,” says the musician.