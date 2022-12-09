Ritviz music video: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Tahir Raj Bhasin take off on an impromptu road trip

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Tahir Raj Bhasin are collaborating for the first time in singer-composer Ritviz's new romantic track Taj. The second music video from his debut album Mimmi, the lyrics are co-written by Ritviz and Anvita Bharti. Taj features Fatima and Tahir leaving the problems of the real world behind as they take off on a road trip to the scenic outdoors. (Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares a heartfelt post for newly engaged couple Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare)

Both Fatima and Tahir had teased their collaboration on Thursday with a brief snippet of the song. The glimpse shows the pair enjoying each other's company in the music video directed by Ria Singh. The full video, which has been released on Friday, shows Fatima's character in Taj being hounded by her strict parents over something. When she can't take it anymore, she runs away and thankfully, Tahir's character is waiting to take her away from her problems. In fact, when the music video begins, Tahir can be seen asking Fatima, 'Bhaag chalte hain (Let's run away)."

Taj was filmed in Panchgani, Maharashtra featuring shots of a peaceful lake and mountains in the background. Fatima and Tahir virtually set up a home inside their van as they take to the road. Fans were already praising the tune and video on YouTube. One fan claimed, "Fatima + Tahir Best duo for this Music video." Another said the video made them cry, while another thanked director Ria for "making it more beautiful".

In a statement, Tahir said, "Our connect was instant, the minute we were in frame together it was like we had been rehearsing for this song for weeks. Fatima has a fun sense of humour and is very comfortable in her own skin and as a result, all of the moments of laughter and play you see in the video are very real. We also share a bond over a common mentor in Nitesh Tiwari who directed both of us in Dangal and Chhichhore respectively."

Last seen in the Netflix thriller Thar, Fatima is also part of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in which she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, is due out next year. Tahir, who played Sunil Gavaskar in the sports drama 83 last year, starred in the time-travel film Looop Lapeta with Taapsee Pannu earlier this year.

