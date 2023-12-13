RM drops big spoiler for BTS ARMY in new video; Taehyung apologises to Jimin ahead of entering military camp. Watch

BangtanTV on Wednesday shared a video of the day when the seven members of BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reunited recently. On the day, RM aka Kim Namjoon and V started their military enlistment, all of them came together to see each other off. In the over three-minute-long video, Bang Si-Hyuk also visited the members. He handed them hot packs. (Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook ‘king of K-pop’ dethrones ‘queen of Pop’ Taylor Swift at No. 1 on Billboard Chart)

RM, Taehyung share conversation

(L-R) BTS members Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.

In the clip, RM and V aka Kim Taehyung addressed each other as 'donggi-nim (a peer who has started something at the same time as the other person)'. RM told V, "I’m so happy to see you." V replied, "Me too, so happy to see you! I’ll see you when we eat meals." "Yes! Thanks to you, I feel reassured," responded RM.

RM's spoiler for fans

RM also gave a spoiler for BTS fans. He said, "Anyway, we'll be healthy and go and come back well. Also Taehyung-ssi, you prepared a lot of different things, right?" V replied, "Yes, it's crazy." RM continued, "We, well, things are coming." "But really, I don't know if we did well, but I think ARMYs will really like it," also added V.

V apologises to Jimin

Talking to Jimin, V said, "Go and come safely and securely. Sorry for not going to see you (off)." Jimin asked, "What are you sorry about? You're going earlier." RM and V started their military enlistment on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook entered the camp on December 12.

Speaking to the camera, V said, "Hello this is Kim Taehyung's vlog. This time, I'm enlisting. I'll go and come back with good health. I won't be able to watch vlogs for a while, but please keep uploading. Someday, I'll watch them."

Jungkook shares conversation with Jimin

In the video, Jungkook said to Jimin, on December 12, "I couldn't sleep, now I'm feeling sleepy." After stepping out of the car with his buzz-cut hair, Jimin said, "Hyung (elder brother) also shaved." Rubbing his hand on Jimin's head, Jungkook added, “Oh? It suits you well. It looks great on all (the members), the hair.”

Jungkook also said, "We'll go and come back well!" Jimin added, “I'll go by, shortly!” At one point in the video, Jungkook said, "Crazy. I feel like I can really see it before me now." Jin, Suga and J-Hope also came to meet the other members.

About BTS members

Three other BTS members – Jin, J-Hope and Suga are already months into their conscription. The seven singers of the popular K-pop band plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025 after they finish their service. Jin and J-Hope are serving in the army while Suga is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service.

According to HYBE, the band’s management company, RM and V arrived at an army boot camp in the central city of Nonsan to start their 18-month compulsory service. RM and V will receive five weeks of combat training before being assigned to specific units and duties.

