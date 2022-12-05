Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces first original music album Sukoon; will be out on December 7 on all music streaming apps

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is branching out in the music world. The filmmaker announced on Monday that his first original album titled Sukoon will be released on December 7 on all music streaming platforms. (Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi to campaign for BAFTA Awards in all categories, including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt)

The filmmaker, who directed the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year, turned composer on his film projects with Guzaarish in 2010. He has also composed all six tracks from Gangubai Kathiawad, including the popular song Dholida.

Speaking about his first attempt at original, non-film music, Sanjay said in a statement, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating “SUKOON”. I hope you find the same while listening.”

The new album, which translates to peace, has nine different songs sung by artistes like Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi. Sanjay has incorporated many different musical instruments including the tablas, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitars and harmonium into the soundtrack.

Vikram Mehra, managing director of music label Saregama India, said of the upcoming album, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry."

Sanjay was in London over the weekend speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi at a BAFTA Masterclass, as part of an awards campaign for the prestigious British film awards trophy. In 2018, he shared the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for his compositions on Padmaavat with Shashwat Sachdev for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The filmmaker, who completed 25 years in the industry last year, is currently working on his Netflix series, a period drama tiled Heeramandi.

