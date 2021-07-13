Scooter Braun separates from wife Yael Cohen, checked into 'intense' retreat in lead-up: report

Music mogul Scooter Braun has separated from his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen Braun, according to a report citing sources. Braun famously discovered pop sensation Justin Beiber off a YouTube video, but more recently, he has been making headlines for his public feud with Taylor Swift.

Page Six reports that after going through a rough patch in his marriage, the couple decided to take a break. "They're still friends," the report quoted an 'insider' as saying. They have no immediate plans to divorce, the report says.

Braun posted a picture on Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary on July 6. The couple has three children -- Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2. In the months leading up to the separation, he reportedly checked himself into an 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat.'

"My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt,” he said on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in June.

“Because, one, we’re all coming in with our own trauma, and weirdly our trauma was matching up, and … I couldn’t fix it. And I’m a fixer. Since I was a kid, I was the guy who was going to make it OK for everybody. And I just couldn’t fix things in this moment in time,” he added.

“You know what happened? My wife Yael, and my children,” he said about finally deciding to check himself into the facility, after cancelling four time. “I learned I love someone more than me, and loving them made me go do the work.”