Selena Gomez reveals why she'll never watch her Apple TV documentary again, was 'very against' its release

Selena Gomez said at a recent event that she had hesitations about her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. She added it was 'very hard' for her to watch it, while speaking at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music and Health Conference, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The documentary followed six years of Selena’s life, including her battles with mental illness, lupus and bipolar disorder. Also read: Selena Gomez reveals why she might never be able to become a mother

Selena on her Apple TV documentary

Selena Gomez in a still from her documentary.

"I was very against it. There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released … I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted," Selena said as per Hollywood Reporter.

The singer-actor added, "I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

Revelations from Selena's documentary

In the documentary film, Selena opened up about her career and mental health, and also touched upon her relationship history with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me showed how the child-star-turned-celebrity had gone through so much in her life.

In 2016, she embarked on her Revival Tour, but she ended up canceling it after 55 shows. In My Mind and Me, Selena explained that her mental health struggles were even more complicated than she told fans at the time, as per a 2022 report by E! Online.

She also talked briefly about her biological dad, Ricardo Gomez, and how they don't really have a relationship. She also talked about her relationship with Justin Bieber. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of," she said at one point. She never addressed the relationship and what happened between them beyond that.

"It's the fastest song I've ever written," Selena Gomez had said of her 2019 song Lose You to Love Me. She had said that it took her just 45 minutes.

Selena had also spoken about how she struggled with body image over the years, and that her lupus worsened in 2020, causing pain 'everywhere'. In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, a disease that can affect any part of the body, especially joints, skin, lungs and kidneys. In 2017, she had revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant, while battling the disease.

