Selena Gomez boldly declares love for boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram

Selena Gomez is unapologetically flaunting her love for boyfriend Benny Blanco, as seen in a recent Instagram Story where the singer, 31, shared a cosy snapshot with the 35-year-old music producer. The image captured Blanco hugging Gomez from behind, showcasing their affection.

US actress Selena Gomez attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

This revelation came after Gomez surprised fans by announcing her six-month-long relationship with Blanco. Despite some fans expressing concern and accusing Blanco of past criticisms, Gomez fiercely defended her boyfriend on social media. The singer faced backlash when a resurfaced interview suggested that Blanco had made disparaging remarks about her, but Gomez responded with confidence, stating, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Selena Gomez with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Gomez also addressed critics who questioned her choice of partners, declaring, "I will never be with a f**boy ever again." She emphasized that Blanco has been the best thing that's ever happened to her. In response to speculation about their relationship being a publicity stunt, Gomez assured her followers, saying, "Never trolling."

The singer expressed her intent to take a break from Instagram to focus on work but made it clear that she stands up for her beliefs and loves her fans. The revelation of Gomez and Blanco's romance added a surprising twist to their professional relationship, as they previously collaborated on songs like "I Can't Get Enough" in 2021.

While Gomez has had high-profile relationships in the past, including with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, her latest connection with Blanco has drawn attention, with the singer confidently asserting her happiness in the face of criticism.

As Selena Gomez steps away from Instagram temporarily, her message is clear: love and happiness take precedence over public scrutiny. The unexpected romance continues to be a topic of conversation, adding another layer to Gomez's dynamic and ever-evolving personal life.

