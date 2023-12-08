Selena Gomez confirms she's dating Benny Blanco: Meet the new boyfriend

Selena Gomez has broken her silence on Benny Blanco. The singer, who has been at the centre of many dating rumours, involving actor Chris Evans, among other celebs, appeared to confirm she is dating the music producer. After an Instagram account posted a black-and-white photo of Selena with Benny, PopCrave shared on X that the singer posted in the comments and replied to many fans as well. Also read: Internet reacts as Selena Gomez looks ‘almost unrecognizable’ in new photo with blonde highlights

What Selena Gomez said

Selena Gomez recently posted a photo with Benny Blanco on Instagram Stories.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Selena Gomez wrote in one comment. The singer also replied to a fan on Instagram, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end." To another fan, Selena said, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Selena also defended her connection with Benny as she replied to another comment by an Instagram user, writing, “I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all.”

Selena Gomez had previously dated singer Justin Bieber and they had their fair share of ups and downs. They dated on and off from 2010 to 2013, and grabbed headlines after they rekindled their romance in 2017. Justin is now married to model Hailey Bieber. Selena also dated The Weeknd for a few months some years ago.

Selena Gomez posts pic with Benny

On December 3, Selena Gomez had replied in the comments of an Instagram post from an account that featured an image of her and Benny with the text, "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship." She wrote in the comments section, "Facts."

Soon after, the singer also shared a selfie of herself with Benny on Instagram Stories, although only a part of his face was visible in the photo. Aside from Selena's Instagram comments and selfie, there's no confirmation about the current status of her relationship with Benny.

Who is Benny Blanco

He's a record producer and songwriter, who has worked with some of the biggest names in music today, including Rihanna, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran. Some of his songwriting credits include Rihanna's Diamonds, Lizzo's Grrrls and SZA's Nobody Gets Me. He's previously worked on Selena's music, too.

In 2018, him and Selena collaborated on I Can't Get Enough with J Balvin. Benny also attended Selena's Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in October 2023. Moreover, Benny's about to publish a cookbook. He had opened up about Open Wide, his debut cookbook, in a an Instagram post in 2022.

