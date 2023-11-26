Internet reacts as Selena Gomez looks ‘almost unrecognizable’ in new photo with blonde highlights

Selena Gomez raised eyebrows with her new look, where she debuted her blonde highlights. The new picture of the pop singer also attracted a lot of reactions from X users; many of whom said that she looks unrecognizable. (Also read: Selena Gomez returns to Instagram days after announcing social media break, internet reacts: 'Damage control') Selena Gomez in the new picture.

Selena's new picture

In the new picture, Selena looked stunning in a formal look, where she paired a black top with a matching blazer, and let her untied hair do most of the talking- which had blonde highlights. Several fan pages of the singer posted the new picture on social media.

User reactions

Reacting to the new look of Selena, many users also felt she looked markedly different in the picture. A person said, "I would not have known that was Selena Gomez." Another asked, "Is this photoshopped?" A comment also read, "Her face changed shape again." "There is something strange about her face, but I don't know what it is," said another user. "Almost unrecognizable," read another comment.

A fan also came to her defence and said, 'so every time she loses weight everyone is going to say that she has surgery and has “a new face” even when we all know she has lupus?" Another added, "Every time y’all see new pictures it’s all picking apart how different she looks. How many times she need to tell y’all she is on various medications for her lupus/transplant. Every time her swelling starts to go down and her face starts to go back you ask dumb questions."

More details

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez expressed her disappointment over all the trolling and hate she had received on social media after her comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. She had taken to Instagram Stories to announce that she was deleting her account. In her deleted Instagram Stories, Selena had written, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.” In a statement she shared via Instagram, Selena had earlier said, ''People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific..."

