News / Entertainment / Music / Selena Gomez returns to Instagram days after announcing social media break, internet reacts: 'Damage control'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 10, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Seems like Selena Gomez did not take a break from Instagram after all. Social media users were quick to criticise her swift return to the platform.

Days after announcing she was taking a break from social media, singer Selena Gomez made a surprising return to Instagram. However, her comeback was not appreciated by some on social media, who questioned the sincerity of her hiatus. Selena had earlier said that her departure from Instagram was due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Also read: Selena Gomez announces she is deleting Instagram account amid all the trolling, removes post later

Selena Gomez faces backlash for returning to Instagram after announcing break.
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram

In her recent Instagram Stories, Selena Gomez shared photos of herself at Moo’s Craft Barbecue, an eatery in Los Angeles. She wore an apron and posed inside what looked like a kitchen. She also shared a photo of herself holding a tray of food, alongside the restaurant’s owners.

Reactions to her comeback

Many on social media felt that her decision to resume posting 'happy promotional photos' contradicted her previous statements about the atrocities occurring in the Palestine-Israel conflict. They expressed disappointment in her failure to use her stardom and platform to raise awareness and educate her millions of followers about the ongoing crisis.

"Guess when she needs to promote things it’s a great place to use her platform," wrote a person on X. "What happened to her 'break'?" asked another. A person also tweeted, "Wasn’t she deleting Instagram? Guess when she needs to promote things it’s a great place to use her platform."

An X user said, "Oh, so, break is over now." Another tweeted, "Damage control working overtime. Her imagine is like glass, she can't afford to break it." One more urged Selena to post about Palestine amid the attacks by Israel, writing, “Don't stop talking about Palestine.”

Selena Gomez's break from Instagram

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez expressed her disappointment over all the trolling and hate she had received on social media after her comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. She had taken to Instagram Stories to announce that she was deleting her account.

However, a little while later, she removed the post and the account still stands. In her deleted Instagram Stories, Selena had written, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.”

The announcement came after a couple of days of her getting slammed for her recent response to the ongoing conflict. Breaking her silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Selena had expressed her anguish about the horrors, hatred, and violence going on in the world. In a statement she shared via Instagram, Selena had earlier said, ''People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific..."

