Selena Gomez says posting about Israel conflict won't ‘change the world,’ fans remind her she has 430M followers

Selena Gomez has finally spoken out about the Israel-Palestine conflict, but her fans are not pleased with what she had to say. While Selena did condemn the violence against innocent civilians, she also said that believes her post will not make a difference despite being one of the most followed people on the Internet. She has thus remained silent on the matter for so long. Selena Gomez attends The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health Hosted by Selena Gomez at Nya Studios on October 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good,” Selena wrote via her Instagram Story.

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t,” she added.

(selenagomez/Instagram)

‘She didn’t really say anything’

The post was shared on X by the entertainment page Pop Base, where angry fans blasted her in the comment section.

“she’s literally the most followed woman on ig but her post won’t do anything um okay,” one user commented. “But a post won’t” does she not know how big her influence is when she brings attention to this issue? This reeks,” one user said, while another wrote, “being neutral while knowing all the facts is just like you are supporting the oppressers”. “She didn’t really say anything,” one user said.

"I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.” Said by the one who has 430 million followers on instagram,” one user said, while another wrote, “Her post won't even add anything at all. Just like pouring water on a stone”. “She been leaving her comments on stuff that’s not needed all day,” one user said, referring to what Selena said about being away from social media. “Salena, you can make a difference tho you almost have 400+ million followers. Atleast keep a strong point here instead of leaving,” said one user.