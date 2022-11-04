Selena Gomez reveals why she might never be able to become a mother

American singer Selena Gomez in a new interview talked about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child in future. She recalled an emotional moment in her past when she thought becoming a mother would never happen to her. Selena said that it may be dangerous for her to bear a child owing to her bipolar disorder medication. Also read: Selena Gomez poses with Hailey Bieber for first pic together; internet goes wild

In 2020, Selena Gomez revealed during a live stream on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She was with her former fellow Disney actor, Miley Cyrus. She had said, "I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me.” "It doesn't scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that, right," she added.

According to Fox News, during her recent appearance on the Rolling Stone cover, Selena opened up about her future plans. Although she said she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous due to her medications. She also recounted a moment with a friend when she visited someone who was trying to get pregnant. The singer said she broke down in tears in her car as she thought that bearing a child would never come to her.

However, Selena remains hopeful that when she is ready to embrace motherhood she will still have a child through other means, reported Fox News. “However, I'm meant to have them, I will,” said the Same Old Love singer.

Earlier in 2014, Selena was admitted to a health facility after she was diagnosed with lupus. She later underwent a kidney transplant, given by her best friend Francia Raisa. Selena just released her documentary film, My Mind & Me, which highlights her ups and downs over the years of her career.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With inputs from PTI)

