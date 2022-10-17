Selena Gomez poses with Hailey Bieber for first pic together; internet goes wild: 'Justin Bieber's new wallpaper'

Just a few weeks after Hailey Bieber opened up about the backlash she faced when she began dating singer Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez's ex and Hailey's now-husband, Hailey and Selena posed together for a series of sweet photos at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. The annual event was held on October 15 in Los Angeles. Also read: Hailey Bieber on husband Justin Bieber’s recovery after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

On Sunday, photographer Tyrell Hampton shared one of the photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey together at the star-studded gala, and wrote in his Instagram caption, "Plot twist." The model and the singer appeared to be comfortable around one another. Selena can be seen with her hand on Hailey's leg as they posed for the picture. Hailey and Selena were also seen hugging and smiling for the camera in other photos shared on multiple paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Hailey was dressed in brown, while Selena wore a black outfit.

Reacting to their photo shared by Tyrell, an Instagram user wrote, “World peace has been found.” A few others wrote comments like, “This post will go down in history.” Another comment read, “The internet is going to break.” Someone called it ‘Justin Bieber’s new wallpaper'. Recently, Selena had indirectly spoken out against the criticism and hate Hailey Bieber received due to the timing of her relationship with Justin.

Selena had reportedly posted a video on TikTok urging people to not spread hate in her name shortly after Hailey shared her past experience during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting… And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen,” Selena shared in her video message for fans, as per People.

In the podcast, Hailey had shared that even though it might have appeared that there was some overlap between her relationship with Justin and Selena's, Justin was single, when their romance began. As per a report in People, Hailey had said, "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it." She further explained, "The perpetuation comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him’… It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that's fine. You can wish that all you want, but that's just not the case. If we have moved on, why can't you?"

Hailey and Justin married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2019 at a swanky South Carolina hotel, approximately a year after legally tying the knot at a US court. Selena and Justin’s on-and-off-again relationship lasted many years. The two reportedly did not talk for a year post their break-up. For a few months, Selena had dated The Weeknd, following the singer’s breakup with model Bella Hadid. The couple reportedly broke up in 2017. Selena is rumoured to be dating Italian film producer Andrea Lervolino.

