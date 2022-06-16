Hailey Bieber on husband Justin Bieber’s recovery after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis: ‘He’s doing really well’

Singer Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber shared an update about his health in a new interview. She said he was doing fine after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. She shared Justin was “doing really well,” when asked about his latest health scare. Hailey added he was ‘getting better every single day’. Read more: Justin Bieber says right side of his face is paralysed after virus attack, calls it 'pretty serious' condition

Justin announced on social media on June 10 that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer shared a video that showed the paralysis on one side of his face. He also said he was forced to cancel his upcoming shows due to his facial paralysis. “As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” Justin said in the video.

In a new interview, Hailey spoke about Justin’s condition, and assured his fans that the singer was recovering well. “He’s getting better every single day… He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he’s going to be totally okay,” Hailey told Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Hailey thanked fans and well-wishes for showing support for the couple. She also shared how this experience brought the two closer, and made their bond stronger. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing… I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer because you’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other, and there’s something that really bonds you through these times. ”

In a video shared on Thursday from another interview, Hailey also spoke about her own recent health scares – she suffered a mini stroke earlier in 2022, and underwent surgery. “I am doing good; we’ve moved on from it (my health scare). He’s also doing okay… it has been a weird turn of events the last couple of months, and even days,” she told Jimmy Fallon on his celebrity talk show.

On Tuesday, Justin updated fans about his health, and the ‘difficult time’ he was facing . “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing…” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

