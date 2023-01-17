Selena Gomez rumoured to be ‘casually dating’ The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. They are said to be in a 'very casual and low-key' relationship after being spotted hanging out together at the movies and at a bowling alley. Drew was previously dating Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Meanwhile, Selena, who has dated singers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, was also linked to good friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's brother Bradley Peltz recently. (Also read: Selena Gomez says she will quit her career to become a mother: I'm going to be tired of all of this)

According to a report in US Weekly, Selena and Drew are in a 'very casual and low-key' relationship. A source told the publication, “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs." The EDM artist and the singer were seen being "affectionate” with one another in public.

Selena and Drew have not yet commented on reports of their relationship. While sources have said they have been hanging out, no photographs of the new couple have surfaced yet. The Hollywood gossip account DeuxMoi had put up an Instagram Story of a fan's account that Selena and Drew were seen “making out” at a Lower East Side bowling alley in New York City on Saturday.

Instagram account Deuxmoi reported that they were told that Selena and Drew were seen together in New York City.

Last week, Selena attended the 80th Golden Globes awards in Los Angeles, California with her 9-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey. She was nominated for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for her role in the series Only Murder In The Building. She is shooting the series' third season in New York along with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Her Golden Globes look was criticized by some people, and Selena addressed the haters who commented on her figure on an Instagram Live with Gracie. “I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she stated. Selena added, “But we don't care,” and laughed it off with Gracie.

Selena's last solo music album Rare was out in 2020. Last November, the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premiered on Apple TV+. The film looks at the actor-singer over a six-year period and documents her ups and downs after being diagnosed with lupus and bipolar disorder. She candidly speaks about the pitfalls of fame, as well her mental and physical well-being in the documentary.

