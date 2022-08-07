Selena Gomez says she will quit her career to become a mother: I'm going to be tired of all of this

Selena Gomez has said in a new interview that she wishes to get married and be a mother. She said that eventually after she welcomes her baby, she will quit her career and she is okay with doing that. Selena's statment has come amid dating rumours with Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. Also Read: Taylor Swift is 'terrified' after US court ruling on abortion laws, Halle Berry says 'guns have more rights than women'

According to Page Six, Selena made the revelation on Friday's episode of the TaTaTu video podcast Giving Back Generation. “I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

Selena went on to reveal how watching her 8-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey grow made her confident she wants to be a parent. "She puts things in perspective. I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not," Selena said of her sister.

This is not the first time when Selena spoke about plans of having a family. In June, during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast Awards Chatter, Selena said her move from Texas to Hollywood made her put having kids on the back burner.

Last month rumours about her dating Andrea Iervolino started doing rounds after they were spotted together on her birthday but a close source said that she is single at that moment but open to love.

A source close to Selena told Entertainment Weekly last month, “Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time. She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy.”

