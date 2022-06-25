Taylor Swift is 'terrified' after US court ruling on abortion laws, Halle Berry says 'guns have more rights than women'

After the US Supreme Court struck down the universal right to abortion, Hollywood actors and singers reacted to the ruling. Singer Taylor Swift tweeted, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” (Also Read | Billie Eilish questions internet's focus on Johnny vs Amber trial instead of abortion law)

Singer Selena Gomez tweeted, "Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story."

Taking to Twitter, actor Halle Berry wrote, "I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is b*******. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it."

Actor Cynthia Nixon tweeted, “This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating. The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together.” Actor Patricia Arquette wrote, "This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away women's rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming."

Actor Alyssa Milano said, "Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of colour who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis. If abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths could increase 21 percent nationwide, and 33 percent among Black women."

"Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of colour, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas. Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America," she also wrote on Twitter.

Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram Stories, “I am enraged. You should be too. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women — undermining our ability to make decisions about our own bodies… but it’s also dangerous. You didn’t ban abortion. You’ve banned safe access to abortion.”

Actor Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, "You don’t get rights till you fight for them. Americans will organise after the sexist overturning of Roe V Wade by two sex predators they had on the bench of SC. The French hit the streets when the fuel prices rose a few years ago. Protest is an essential part of democracy."

The US court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision enshrining a woman's right to an abortion, saying individual states can restrict or ban the procedure themselves. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said in a 6-3 ruling as quoted by the news agency AFP.

