Billie Eilish questions internet's focus on Johnny vs Amber trial instead of abortion law

Singer Billie Eilish is among the many women in the US who have expressed their angst against the Supreme Court's ruling which will lead many states to ban abortion rights. While Billie said the internet gave more importance to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial instead of the court's ruling, Halle Berry shared her angst over “guns having more rights than women”. Also read: Billie Eilish pauses concert to help person who needed an inhaler, fans say: 'Travis Scott should learn'. Watch

The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, after nearly 50 years under Roe vs Wade. This is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Billie had already understood what was coming and had sung her new song at a concert, that included lyrics, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.” Talking about it in an interview to NME.com, Billie said, “I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial."

She added, "Who f***ing gives a f***? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes.”

Taylor Swift also tweeted.

Taylor Swift reacted to Michelle Obama's note about the development and tweeted, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Halle Berry called the decision “bu*****t” and called for her fellow citizens to do something about it. She wrote on Twitter, “I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is Bu*****t. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON