Billie Eilish pauses concert to help person who needed an inhaler, fans say: 'Travis Scott should learn'. Watch

Singer Billie Eilish paused her Atlanta show briefly to help a fan, who was having trouble breathing and needed an inhaler. Several videos from the Saturday concert have emerged online in which Billie at first asked the person if they were doing okay and then came to their aid.

In a video, shared on Instagram, Billie sat on a chair on the stage and asked a section of the crowd near her, "Are we good here? Hold on, I got you. You need an inhaler?” Billie asked the person. "You need an inhaler?” she asked again before asking her crew. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

She then stood near the edge of the stage and said, “It’s okay, we got one.” She then continued, “Guys give her some time. Don’t crowd." Speaking to the rest of the crowd, she said, "Relax, relax. It's ok, it's ok."

As fans cheered for her, she informed them, “We're taking care of people. I'm waiting for people to be okay until I keep going,” Later, she was seen blowing a kiss to the person. She also asked, "You need to go back or are you ok? You sure?" According to Billboard.com, Billie is currently on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The incident took place in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Reacting to the clips, fans praised her. A person commented on one of the Instagram posts, "Travis Scott should learn something from this." A fan said, "She cares about her fans so much. The sweetest." "And this is how you stop a show. This is how you have human decency for someone. This is how you care and show love. Go Billie!" said a fan. "You are quite a lovely young lady," wrote a fan.

A fan wrote, "This! She’s always been so aware of her fans in the crowd! Even before the incident with Travis Scott. Even in her early shows she would stop them and check-in fans and make sure they were ok. @billieeilish you truly are an incredible person! #happierthanevertour #billieeilish"

Also Read | Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed' her brain: 'I feel incredibly devastated'

Last year in November, multiple people had died at Travis Scott's Astroworld show. Over half a dozen concertgoers died and several were left injured after a crowd surged towards the stage at the concert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON