Shaan feels new gen is deprived of good melodies, admits he is nervous about Kishore Kumar tribute concert | Interview

Singer Shaan will be on stage this week in Mumbai. But the singer will not be crooning any of his chartbusters at the concert. Instead, he will be paying tribute to his idol - the legendary Kishore Kumar. Ahead of the Forever Kishore Shaan Se concert this Friday, the singer spoke to Hindustan Times about Kishore, music, and more. Shaan talks to HT about music, Kishore Kumar, and more.

On singing Kishore Kumar

Ask him about what it feels like to perform his idol's songs on stage, and Shaan responds, "The feeling is beautiful. It's life coming full circle for me. Hearing his songs gave me the idea to be a singer. In fact, even before the thought of becoming a singer, he gave me the idea that music is such a beautiful thing. The voice that made its place in my heart for the first time was Kishore da's voice."

Talking about the preparation he has done for the show, the singer adds, “His songs were all the rage in the mid- and late 1970s. So, I used to find them and listen to them on the radio. Today, I have a chance to present the same songs on the stage. I am very nervous. You have to put up a fantastic show. I haven't rehearsed like this for any of my shows.”

‘New gen is missing out’

Kishore Kumar's songs were known not just for his voice but also for the melodies and lyrics that were the signature of retro Bollywood, something Shaan feels is missing today. "The new generation is missing out on this treasure trove of music. Many kids are not even aware that such songs were made or that such voices existed. If we can do this and bring back these songs for a newer generation, it's a service for what is going to happen," he shares.

Forever Kishore Shaan Se is presented by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan of NR Talent & Event Management, the family of Shaan’s guru, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab. The concert is scheduled for 19 September at Mumbai's NMACC.