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Shah Rukh Khan’s Aankhein Khuli crosses borders as Chinese star Liu Yuning croons it during livestream

In a recent livestream, Liu Yuning performed the Bollywood classic Aankhein Khuli, delighting fans with his attempt at Hindi lyrics.

May 08, 2026 05:49 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Chinese singer-actor Liu Yuning recently surprised fans with an unexpected Bollywood tribute that has now gone viral across social media. During one of his livestreams, the popular star performed parts of Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi song Aankhein Khuli Ho from Mohabbatein, instantly catching the attention of fans in India and across global fandom spaces.

Liu Yuning sings Shah Rukh Khan’s Aankhein Khuli during livestream

Also read: ‘Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never become a hindrance to any project’: Kartavya producer Ashish Singh

A surprise during livestream

Known for frequent interactions with fans through long livestreams, Liu Yuning decided to switch things up during his recent broadcast. Much to everyone’s surprise, the singer began performing ‘Aankhein Khuli Ho’, the beloved Bollywood track originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Fans especially appreciated that he tried to sing the Hindi lyrics rather than just hum the tune. While the pronunciation wasn’t perfect, viewers praised the effort and sincerity behind the performance, calling it both wholesome and unexpected.

Who Is Liu Yuning?

Liu Yuning is one of the biggest names in Chinese entertainment today. He first rose to fame as the vocalist of the band Modern Brothers, gaining attention through street performances and livestream singing videos. Over the years, he has built a successful career as both a singer and actor.

He is especially known for singing popular drama OSTs and starring in hit Chinese dramas like The Long Ballad, A Journey to Love, The Prisoner of Beauty and The Dream within a Dream. His strong screen presence and emotional vocals have helped him become one of the most recognisable stars in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Update on Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has been stationed in South Africa for the high-octane filming of King, which is officially slated for a Christmas 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, several leaked clips surfaced online showing SRK filming a new song sequence alongside Deepika Padukone. The shoot has also turned into a family affair, with reports and viral snippets suggesting that Ranveer Singh joined the crew on set. Fans were especially thrilled by a heartwarming moment caught on camera that appeared to show Ranveer holding their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, while watching the shoot progress.

Though King will arrive in theatres on December 24, it is set to face major box-office competition with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

 
shah rukh khan
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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