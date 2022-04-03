Shashaa Tirupati: I’m happily living my passion for music

Singer-composer Shashaa Tirupati is elated to be back on stage after a long lull.

“I missed performing live for my fans. It was the longest wait but eventually I am back and doing what I love the most — perform on stage. I hope Covid doesn’t spoil things further. I am happily living my passion for music,” says the singer of Rait Zara Si from Atrangi Re.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With her two new songs Hum thhe seedhe saade and Hum rang hain from film Badhaai Do doing well, Tirupati is busy wrapping her projects and wants to focus more on independent music and her concerts.

“In the last two years, the scenario of independent music has completely transformed and the pandemic period in a way has catalysed it in a big way. It made way for a lot of Indie artistes. You can say, it’s truly the best phase for such genre and musicians are happily making most of it. But, at times, I do get apprehensive that what if this phase fades out with film music getting back on track. We are keeping our fingers crossed and giving our all to make the independent music scene to continue thriving in coming days as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National award-winning singer, who was in Varanasi recently, feels it’s time to give back to her gurus in whatever little way she can.

“It was not only for my shows that I flew down to UP, there was more to it. The reason that brought me back to Varanasi was to shoot for a song written and composed by Guru Pandit Ramashray Jha ‘Ramrang’ who happens to be my guru maa Kamla Bose’s master trainer. The song Rang Jin Daaro has been sung and produced by me. We shot it on the ghats and it was such divine feeling to be back to the holy city and getting to meet great music maestros. I can never ever repay whatever they have taught me. Coming back here and being with them I get to relearn and polish the naive musician in me, all over again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}