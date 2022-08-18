Shehnaaz Gill dances with Giorgia Andriani at brother's party; bashes media over question on Raghav Juyal dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill and her celeb friends including BFF Giorgia Andriani and Kashmera Shah attended the song launch party of her brother Shehbaz Badeshah in Mumbai on Wednesday. Decked up in black co-ords paired with a red blazer, Shehnaaz grooved to Shehbaz's new song Aunda Janda at the party. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she paid ₹1000 to get her hair straightened for paparazzi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos of her matching steps with Giorgia Andriani were shared online. Giorgia is dating actor Arbaaz Khan and was seen at the party in a red top and a pair of colourful pants. The two joined Shehbaz and others as they danced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sung and written by Shehbaz Badeshah, Aunda Jaunda has music by G Skill, and female vocals by Naina. The music video features Shehbaz and Komal Rai. The song was released on Wednesday. Sharing it on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “All the best for your new Song @badeshashehbaz. Jao dekho Jaldi (go watch it).”

Talking to the paparazzi at the event, Shehnaaz was also asked about her dating rumours with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal. She replied, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Why does media lie? Media lies all the time and says anything. Are we in a relation if we are standing with somebody or going out with them? No… Now I will be called hyper).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz will reportedly be seen making her acting debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13, where she was one of the finalists. Her chemistry with winner, the late actor Sidharth Shukla, was a hit among the audience. In June, Shehnaaz made her ramp debut at a fashion show. She turned into a bride in red and even grooved to the late Sidhu Moose Wala's songs on stage after completing her walk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Shehnaaz shared that she was away from home this Raksha Bandhan and tied a rakhi to her manager, Kushal. She also penned a social media post in which she spoke about missing Shehbaz. She also celebrated the festival with Brahma Kumaris (a spiritual group). Sharing a video from the celebrations on Instagram, she wrote, “A little late… but had the most beautiful Rakhi celebration at Brahmakumari’s. Thank you for everything you do!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON