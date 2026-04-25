Shreya Ghoshal buys an apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz for 20.88 crore

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West locality for ₹20.88 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Shreya Ghoshal, along with her family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West locality for ₹ 20.88 crore.(File Photo )

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This is the third purchase made by the Ghoshalsin the last three months. Earlier this month, Ghoshals had purchased two luxury apartments in Worli, Mumbai, for nearly ₹60 crore, according to property registration documents.

The third apartment is located in a building named Vaayu building on Sarojini Road and has been acquired from Aum Developers Realty, the documents show.

The apartment is located on a higher floor and measures 2,601 sq ft along with a 299 sq ft balcony, taking the total usable space to around 2,900 sq ft.

Also Read: Mumbai’s sea-facing heritage bungalow ‘Leela’, owned by the Nanavati family in Juhu, sold to Notandas Realty for ₹221 cr

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{{^usCountry}} The transaction was registered on April 24, 2026, and a stamp duty of ₹1.25 crore has been paid for it. The deal also includes three car parking spaces, the documents show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction was registered on April 24, 2026, and a stamp duty of ₹1.25 crore has been paid for it. The deal also includes three car parking spaces, the documents show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shreya Ghoshal and Aum Developers Realty could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreya Ghoshal and Aum Developers Realty could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The project is a redevelopment of the erstwhile Sukhada building, and is being constructed as a modern residential project in one of Mumbai’s well-established suburban neighbourhoods," CRE Matrix said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The project is a redevelopment of the erstwhile Sukhada building, and is being constructed as a modern residential project in one of Mumbai’s well-established suburban neighbourhoods," CRE Matrix said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal property investment: Buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Worli for nearly ₹60 crore with parents Previous transactions by Shreya Ghoshal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal property investment: Buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Worli for nearly ₹60 crore with parents Previous transactions by Shreya Ghoshal {{/usCountry}}

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The playback singer had earlier purchased two apartments in a project named Godrej Trilogy, which is being constructed by listed real estate developer Godrej Properties, documents show.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the first apartment has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), and comes with three car parking spaces.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.78 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026, the documents showed.

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Recently, Bollywood actor Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in Versova, Mumbai, for ₹10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

According to the property registration documents, the apartment was purchased in the Godrej Skyshore building in Mumbai's Versova area.

The apartment's purchase was registered on March 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹5.24 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, according to the sale deed documents.

Documents show Tabu purchased the apartment along with two car parking spaces. The apartment measures around 21,53 sq ft and also includes a balcony of around 127 sq ft.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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