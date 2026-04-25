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Shreya Ghoshal buys an apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz for 20.88 crore

Mumbai real estate update: This is Shreya Ghoshal's third property purchase in the last few months

Apr 25, 2026 06:18 pm IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West locality for 20.88 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Shreya Ghoshal, along with her family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West locality for 20.88 crore.(File Photo )

This is the third purchase made by the Ghoshalsin the last three months. Earlier this month, Ghoshals had purchased two luxury apartments in Worli, Mumbai, for nearly 60 crore, according to property registration documents.

The third apartment is located in a building named Vaayu building on Sarojini Road and has been acquired from Aum Developers Realty, the documents show.

The apartment is located on a higher floor and measures 2,601 sq ft along with a 299 sq ft balcony, taking the total usable space to around 2,900 sq ft.

Also Read: Mumbai’s sea-facing heritage bungalow ‘Leela’, owned by the Nanavati family in Juhu, sold to Notandas Realty for 221 cr

The playback singer had earlier purchased two apartments in a project named Godrej Trilogy, which is being constructed by listed real estate developer Godrej Properties, documents show.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the first apartment has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), and comes with three car parking spaces.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of 1.78 crore and registration charges of 30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026, the documents showed.

Recently, Bollywood actor Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in Versova, Mumbai, for 10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

According to the property registration documents, the apartment was purchased in the Godrej Skyshore building in Mumbai's Versova area.

The apartment's purchase was registered on March 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of 5.24 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid, according to the sale deed documents.

Documents show Tabu purchased the apartment along with two car parking spaces. The apartment measures around 21,53 sq ft and also includes a balcony of around 127 sq ft.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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