Sidhu Moose Wala looks in his father's eyes in throwback pic, Sonam Bajwa says 'always in our hearts'. See pic

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29. On Wednesday, an old picture of Sidhu with his father was shared on his Instagram handle. Many celebrities such as Punjabi singers Sameer Jangid, Jenny Johal, and actor Sonam Bajwa, as well as Sidhu's fans reacted to the old picture of the late singer-rapper. Also Read: Kapil Sharma sings Sidhu Moose Wala's song, honours KK at Vancouver show; fans say 'amazing gesture'. Watch

Sidhu and his father's picture was shared with a heart and flag emoji. In the photo, Sidhu is seen looking at his father Balkaur Singh, who seen lying down on a charpai (bed) while talking on his phone. Sameer Jangid commented on their photo, “Bapu tera putt star (Father, your son is a star).”

He also wrote, “Kujj wakhra duniya to ae tu mainu kehnda si. Ess gal teri nu jagg saara ae manda na (You are something different from the world, you used to say it. This world is bland without of you).” Jenny Johal wrote, “The cutest picture I came across today.” Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Forever in our hearts,” One fan wrote, “Can't stop my tears.” Another one said, “RIP Legend. We miss you Sidhu."

A new picture posted on Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram handle.

Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police, among 424 others. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

The Punjab and Delhi Police have confirmed that the murder was planned by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Police had said that Lawrence's two accomplices, Sachin Thapan and Anmol Bishnoi, fled India using fake passports. While the gunmen and other people who assisted in the murder have been arrested by Punjab and Delhi Police, Thapan and Anmol are reportedly on the run.

