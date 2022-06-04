Sidhu Moose Wala: Nigerian singer Burna Boy pays rapper a teary-eyed tribute on stage with his signature step. Watch

Nigerian singer Burna Boy paid a tribute to late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala during his show. In a video shared on Instagram, Burna was seen speaking Sidhu's name on the mic. He also broke down while doing that and buried his face in his arm. (Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala's father says 'no intention of contesting any elections': ‘I’m not in a state to talk much'. Watch)

The singer, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, then did Sidhu's signature step where he hit his thigh and pointed a finger upwards. In the video, he was seen wiping his tears as he moved around on the stage. The audience present for his show cheered and also performed the step.

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "That's what he earned..! #respect." Another person wrote, "This gave goosebumps rest in peace." "There will never be another like Sidhu Moose Wala," read a comment. "Power. The respect is unreal!! Love this," said a person. "He left his mark on members of all communities, his vibe was felt," wrote another fan.

Earlier, Burna Boy had paid a tribute to the late singer on Twitter. On May 30, he tweeted, "Legends never Die. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. S*** Still don’t feel real." Sidhu, who was also a Congress leader, was killed on May 29 by unidentified assailants in the Mansa district of Punjab. He was shot a day after Punjab Police withdrew his security cover.

Sidhu was cremated at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district on May 31. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital at his residence where a huge crowd had gathered outside his house.

After Sidhu's death, rapper-singer Drake also paid him a tribute. Drake took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Sidhu with his mother. He captioned the post, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." In 2020, Drake started following Sidhu on Instagram. Sidhu, who counted Drake as one of his music influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

Actors Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Richa Chadha, Kapil Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Rannvijay Singha, Diljit Dosanjh, and Salim Merchant also paid homage to Sidhu. The rapper was born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in 1993. Earlier this year, he had fought the Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

