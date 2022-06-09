Sidhu Moose Wala's father says ‘I am ruined’ after son's death: 'He hugged me and cried'

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. His family members organised an Antim Ardas ceremony (the last prayer) for the late singer on Wednesday. During the ceremony, Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh got emotional and asked the crowd ‘What was my son's fault?’ he also said that ‘today, I am ruined’. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala's Antim Ardas: Thousands come together to pay last tribute to their favourite singer. See pics

Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Sidhu's body had 19 bullet injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

According to a report by Indian Express, during the Wednesday ceremony, Balkaur Singh said, “Please take Punjab out of this fire. Today I am ruined. My fate should not repeat in anyone’s life. I can’t understand if there was any fault with my son. If a son makes a mistake, his parents are asked to correct him. I swear by the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ that I hadn’t received any complaint regarding my son."

He added, "My son hugged me and cried about why he was blamed for everything. I have not done wrong to anyone. I still asked him again if he had done anything wrong. Sometimes parents may not be aware of what their young children are doing. He swore upon his parents and told us that he was not into any fraudulent activity. I reassured him that he need not fear then. We believe in God."

The Punjab Police have said that they have arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police. Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

