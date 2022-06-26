Sidhu Moose Wala's last song SYL removed from YouTube in India, had over 27 mn views

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's last song, released after his death, has been removed from YouTube. The song titled SYL, referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, was released earlier this week. The song was written, sung, and composed by Sidhu and was recorded weeks before his death. (Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala’s first song after death released)

The music video was released by producer MXRCI on June 23. However, on clicking the link of the video, a message gets displayed which reads, "Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government." Since its launch, Sidhu's song garnered over 27 million views and got 3.3 million likes on YouTube.

The song is based on Punjab's water issue and talks about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been an issue between Punjab and Haryana for a long time. The song talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and its videos show the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation.

Sidhu was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post, as per news agency ANI. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Sidhu was born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu and rose to fame as Moose after the success of his breakthrough song So High. His songs such as 295, Legend, and The Last Ride became famous.

