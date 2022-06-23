SYL: Sidhu Moose Wala’s first song after death released, fans say ‘his music will keep him alive forever’

Three weeks after rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s sudden death, his fans were treated to a surprise song. On Friday evening, the late rapper’s official YouTube channel released a new song by Sidhu. Titled SYL, the song’s promo was first shared from Sidhu’s official Instagram page as well. Emotional fans flocked in the comments section to praise the song. Sidhu was killed in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 by assailants, allegedly belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala's team asks fans wanting to meet his parents to give them 'some time alone to process this loss'

SYL was shared from Sidhu’s YouTube channel on Friday evening and it raked in a million views within an hour of its premiere. The song has been sung, written, and composed by the later singer, and was recorded weeks before his untimely death. There are several unreleased tracks of Sidhu that are likely to be released for the public over time.

Fans said they were getting emotional hearing Sidhu’s voice once again. One commented in Punjabi, “This brought tears to our eyes. Nobody can take your place.” Another fan wrote, “Legends never die.” Many other fans said the track was perfect and labeled it a chartbuster already. One fan said, “His music will keep him alive forever. Sidhu can never die till his listeners are there.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Mansa when he was in his car. As per police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility in his killing. The 28-year-old was a fast rising star and among the foremost names in Punjabi hip-hop globally. An investigation in his death is currently underway.

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, he gained fame as Moose and became a household nameafter the success of his breakthrough song So High. He gained further mainstream popularity with tracks like 295, Legend, and The Last Ride. He also unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections earlier this year from Mansa on a Congress ticket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON