Sidhu Moosewala 1st death anniversary: Why’s he still a chart-topper?

Today (May 29) marks the first death anniversary of singer Sidhu Moosewala. While his fans miss the Punjabi music icon’s physical presence, it’s surprising how his music continues to rule most music charts even a year after his death. From Never Fold on Spotify, Mera Na on JioSaavn and Doctor on Wynk to Levels and Never Fold on Apple Music and 295, The Last Ride, GOAT and Legend on Gaana — Moosewala’s tracks continue to entertain music aficionados. “Sidhu Moosewala had a huge fanbase among the youth and they make a large chunk of our subscribers too. His music connected with young music lovers instantly, which is why he rose to fame in no time. That’s why quite a few of his songs still top our music charts,” says Manoj Sharma, Editor – Punjabi Music, Gaana.

Sidhu Moosewala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same vein, a spokesperson from Spotify adds that the musician’s “fans keep him alive through his music on our platform, often taking his songs to the charts. In general, our charts have music from across years, because listeners have a strong affinity to them or a song picks pace owing to trends on social media, etc”.

Some also feel that the lyrics of Moosewala’s tracks made them stand out. “His music resonated with youth of the country, as he wrote about daily struggles that every young person goes through. So, his content and theme created a very loyal fanbase and his admirers will never stop loving him or listening to his music. In addition to this, his parents are regularly releasing tracks like Mera Na, keeping his legacy alive. We are expecting more such songs to be released in the near future,” says a spokesperson from JioSaavn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seconding the thought of the music streaming platforms, Moosewala’s fans are glad that his music is still alive. Pallavi Sharma from Mumbai says, “Moosewala’s music is so therapeutic that it uplifts my mood whenever I feel low. I am not surprised that his songs are still topping music charts. All I do is just get on Apple music and I get at least two of his songs in the top 20.”

Another fan, Robin Singh Rajput from Delhi, adds, “He didn’t sing made-up or wannabe lyrics. His music stood for the truth. I have been listening to his music since he arrived (Moosewala debuted in 2017 with the song G Wagon).”

Box

Musicians on why Moosewala is still relevant

Sartek (DJ-music producer)

Sartek

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His music is unique -- he would blend Punjabi music with genres like hip-hop, rap and trap to make something really fresh and cool. He used relatable phrases and sayings that made his music easy to understand.”

Maninder Buttar (Singer)

Maninder Buttar

“Sidhu’s music was revolutionary and he was always connected to his roots. All his tracks had a blend of folk and hip-hop. He took the music of Punjab to such great heights. That is evident from the fact that international artistes sing his songs with so much love.”

Sumit Sethi, DJ-producer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumit Sethi with Sidhu Moosewala

“Sidhu Moosewala’s music was so new-age that it’s still ruling the charts. I remember when we met, he played all his new music for me and it was ahead of its time. That’s why he is a legend. I am sure his music will keep ruling the charts. Even now when I play at weddings, people request for his songs.”

Mickey Singh, singer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mickey Singh

“Sidhu’s music like his memory will live on forever. I cherish my time spent with him and remember him not only as the incredible artiste he became, but also as the kind, caring, intelligent person he was. There will never be another Moosewala.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON