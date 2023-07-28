Sinead O’Connor left her children instructions on what to do if she died suddenly

Sinead O’Connor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 56. The news of her death was confirmed by her family and friends. But before passing, the Irish musician had informed her children on what to do in case she passed away suddenly.

FILE PHOTO: Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor at the amfAR?s Inspiration LA Gala in Hollywood, California October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to a 2021 interview, Sinead told People Magazine, “I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.”

Sinead made sure to educate her children on the importance of protecting her music and assets, their inheritance. The mother wanted to ensure that her children could not be taken advantage of.

“When the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive,” O’Connor said in reference to musicians’ profitability.

“Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do.”

Although Sinead admitted to being very fond of Prince, she did express her sympathy and disapproval at how the music industry treated his records after his death in 2016.

“One of the things that’s a great bugbear with me, I get very angry when I think of it, is the fact that they’re raping his vault.”

By “vault”, Sinead was referring to the figurative lockbox where musicians store creations that they do not intend to release. However, some record companies disobey that request and exploit the concealed music for their own monetary gain.

“[Prince] is a man who released every song he ever recorded, so if he went to the trouble of building a vault, which is a pretty strong thing to do, that means he really did not want these songs released. And I can’t stand that people are, as I put it, raping the vault.”

The musician also explained her belief that Prince would be displeased by the usage of his song “Let’s Go Crazy” for a credit card commercial.

“That’s a song about appreciation, friendship and love and not the material things in life. It’s a song about, ‘Look, we could die anytime now. Let’s love each other and appreciate,'” she said.

“I think he will be turning in his grave over it being used to sell a credit card.”

