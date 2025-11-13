Singer Akon arrested in Georgia over missed court date; know his net worth

Singer and producer Akon was arrested last week in Georgia, according to multiple reports. TMZ reported that the five-time Grammy-nominated artist was taken into custody on November 7 after a bench warrant was issued for failing to appear in court due to a suspended driver’s license. Akon was arrested in Georgia (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to TMZ. According to Live 5 WCSC, the incident dates back to September 10, when Akon was reportedly caught driving with a suspended license in Roswell, Georgia.

At around 11 a.m. on November 7, the Chamblee Police Department was alerted about Akon’s vehicle, which was linked to the outstanding warrant. Officers soon located the singer and took him into custody. Reports mention that Akon, 52, cooperated fully with the authorities during the arrest.

TMZ added that the “Smack That” hitmaker was released within six hours of being booked.

Akon's net worth

Akon, whose real name is Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, and producer with several hit albums to his name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Akon career

Born on April 16, 1973, Akon spent much of his early life in Senegal before moving to the United States. His passion for music was influenced by his family, who were also musicians.

Akon first rose to fame in 2004 with his breakout single Locked Up. His debut album, Trouble, was released the same year, followed by his 2006 album Konvicted, which went triple platinum. Featuring collaborations with Eminem and Snoop Dogg, the record cemented his place as one of the most successful artists of the 2000s.

Akon's personal life

This year in September, days before their 29th wedding anniversary, the singer’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by Billboard.

As per the court documents, Tomeka is seeking joint legal custody and sole physical custody of her and Akon’s 17-year-old daughter, Journey. She also asked for spousal support from Akon has requested to block the court’s ability to award him any spousal support.