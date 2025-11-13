Akon arrested: Why Locked Up singer was arrested in Georgia; mugshot viral

Singer Akon or Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam was arrested on November 7 in Georgia, as per court documents obtained by TMZ. The 52-year-old known for songs like Locked Up was behind bars himself, but has not gotten out, the publication reported. Akon's arrest took place in DeKalb County last Thursday.(X/@LivesandLores)

The arrest took place in DeKalb County last Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ. While Akon no longer remains locked up, his mugshot has gone viral on social media.

Why was Akon arrested?

Akon was reportedly arrested because he had a bench warrant issued for failure to appear in a suspended license case, TMZ reported. The incident is from September, when he was reportedly driving a Tesla Cybertruck in Georgia.

Cops on patrol reportedly saw the vehicle stranded in the middle of the road. Akon, who was behind the wheel, reportedly said that the battery had died. While cops called a tow truck to remove the vehicle, they discovered that Akon's license had been suspended from failure to appear in January 2023, as per the publication. At this time, he was issued a citation for driving while his license was suspended, and allowed to leave the scene.

The officer also reportedly noted that an ‘illegal vape’ was present in the center console which was seized and submitted for destruction during inventory.

Then, in November, Akon was arrested on a bench warrant. He was reportedly arrested by the Chamblee Police Department on an out-of-county warrant. He was booked into jail and then released after 6 hours.

It remains unknown what he arrest warrant was for. Meanwhile, the singer's mugshot has been shared widely online.

The singer was seen wearing a black hoodie in the picture. Two days after his arrest, Akon was in India, performing at a concert in Delhi on November 9.