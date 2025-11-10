Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Huge waste of money’: Akon's Delhi concert disappoints, attendees say they spent entire time looking at screens

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Nov 10, 2025 04:13 pm IST

Fans of Akon who attended his concert in Delhi on Sunday shared their experiences on social media. Several complained that it was badly organised.

Several fans of Akon were excited to attend the singer-rapper's concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) on Lodhi Road in South Delhi from 5 pm to 10pm on November 9. Unfortunately, the experience turned out to be less than satisfactory for many. The day after the concert, many fans who attended the concert took to their social media accounts to call out the disappointing event setup and blocked views.

Several attendees have called out the set up for the concert where Akon could not even be seen.
Several attendees have called out the set up for the concert where Akon could not even be seen.

Attendees say concert was a ‘horrible’ experience

A user who attended the concert took to X and said, “Hi @district_india @Akon I booked silver tickets at the Akon concert in Delhi happening today and I mean you can’t have trees and the sound system blocking my view? I’ve attended grub at the same place & that had a better experience for sure.”

‘What a huge waste of my money’

Another said, “Dogs**t set up for the Akon concert by @district_india what the f*** is this set up I paid almost 3k and can’t see the stage there’s no proper place for me to stand what a huge waste of my money spent the whole evening looking at a f***ing screen.”

A second attendee said, “Just wanted to give a shoutout to @district_india for organising a horrible @Akon concert! Thank your ruining an experience for the Millennials out there!”

Ahead of his shows in India, Akon had said in a press note, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!"

After Delhi, Akon will perform in Bengaluru (November 14), and Mumbai (November 16). "Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come," said Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / ‘Huge waste of money’: Akon's Delhi concert disappoints, attendees say they spent entire time looking at screens
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On