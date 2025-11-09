Akon lands in Delhi with wife amid divorce drama ahead of his concert, smile for pictures together. Watch

Akon is all set to enthral the audience in Delhi today (November 9) with his special tour. Ahead of his highly anticipated concert, the singer-rapper was seen arriving in Delhi with his wife, Tomeka Thiam, and his other crew members at the airport. Akon flashed a smile as he spotted the paparazzi at Delhi airport.

Akon lands in Delhi

Akon looked dapper in an all-black look, wearing a black hoodie paired with a pair of black jeans. Tomeka also twinned in black, and the two of them smiled as they spotted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport on Sunday afternoon. Akon posed for pictures and said that he is excited to perform in India.

Akon and Tomeka put up a united front after she filed for divorce a few months ago in September, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as "TBD". The filing also mentioned that the couple shares one child together, 17-year-old daughter Journey.

More details

The concert is scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at Lodhi Road in South Delhi from 5pm to 10pm. With around 10,000 people set to attend it, police said entry to the stadium will be only allowed through gate numbers 13 and 14 while parking for the vehicles of spectators will be available at gate numbers 7 to 9 and also at Scope Complex MCD parking.

Previously, Akon had said in a press note, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!"

After Delhi, Akon will perform in Bengaluru (November 14), and Mumbai (November 16). "Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come," said Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox.

Last year, Akon set the stage on fire with his special performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Akon's name is not new to fans in India. The singer had sung the iconic track Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One, which was released back in 2011.