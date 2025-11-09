Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show: 4 events in Delhi set to hit traffic today

The traffic police, in a series of advisories on Saturday. warned of traffic disruption in central and southern Delhi on Sunday, due to four major public events. Four major events are lined up in the national capital on Sunday that could cause traffic snarls. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times))

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is organising the first edition of the SCBA Run/Walkathon (Justice for all) at 7am, for which movement will be restricted on Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road and connecting roads.

“For the convenience of the general public, traffic diversion will be imposed from 7 am to 9 am from W-Point to Tilak Marg Crossing C-Hexagon, and Mathura Road towards C-Hexagon. Commuters going towards Dhaula Kuan may use Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teressa Crescent Marg to reach their destination,” the traffic police said in their advisory.

The second event, a live music concert of American rapper-singer Akon titled is scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at Lodhi Road in south Delhi from 5pm to 10pm. With around 10,000 people set to attend it, police said entry to the stadium will be only allowed through gate numbers 13 and 14 while parking for the vehicles of spectators will be available at gate numbers 7 to 9 and also at Scope Complex MCD parking.

“Restrictions on plying of heavy transport vehicles on JLN stadium traffic signal to entire B.P. Marg will remain effective between 4 pm and 11 pm on Sunday to avoid any traffic blockage,” the second traffic police advisory said.

Diversions have also been issued for a stand-up comedy show titled “Samay Raina Still Alive & Unfiltered,” that began on Saturday will continue on Sunday as well at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Indraprastha (IP) Estate near ITO in central Delhi. Traffic will be diverted and restricted on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road from 1pm to 11pm.

Work of improving drainage system and construction of a U-drain at Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road in central Delhi will also necessitate restriction of traffic on one or both carriageways from Outer CC Panchkuian Road towards Panchkuian Road and vice versa , the traffic police said.