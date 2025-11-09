Delhi AQI almost 400 as toxic air chokes city, efforts on to avoid GRAP 3, official says | Key points

Delhiites woke up to another day of toxic air on Sunday, as pollution levels remained alarmingly high. Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System on early morning showed an AQI of 392, while multiple areas crossed the 400 mark, ranking the capital among the worst polluted cities nationwide. Delhi’s overall air quality early Sunday stood at 392, in the ‘very poor’ on Sunday( Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 361 at 4 pm on Saturday, placing it in the ‘red zone’.

CPCB categorises an AQI between 0 and 50 in "good" level, 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe" category.

Delhi continues to struggle with toxic air: 5 key points

1. Several areas recorded ‘severe’ pollution

Monitoring stations reported AQI readings of 415 at Alipur, 420 at ITO, 426 at Nehru Nagar, 424 at Vivek Vihar, 435 at Wazirpur, and 430 at Burari.

According to data from the Sameer app at 7 am on Sunday, 21 of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400 or above, indicating ‘severe’ pollution levels.

At the same time, in the broader NCR, Noida recorded an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339 – all in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi AQI at 7 am on Sunday

Area Agency AQI Bawana, Delhi DPCC 436 Rohini, Delhi DPCC 435 Wazirpur, Delhi DPCC 435 Jahangirpuri, Delhi DPCC 433 Burari Crossing, Delhi IMD 430 Nehru Nagar, Delhi DPCC 426 Vivek Vihar, Delhi DPCC 424 RK Puram, Delhi DPCC 422 Mundka, Delhi DPCC 421 ITO, Delhi CPCB 420 Narela, Delhi DPCC 418 Ashok Vihar, Delhi DPCC 416 Alipur, Delhi DPCC 415 Punjabi Bagh, Delhi DPCC 415 Sonia Vihar, Delhi DPCC 415 Anand Vihar, Delhi DPCC 412 Chandni Chowk, Delhi IITM 409 Pusa, Delhi DPCC 406 Okhla Phase-2, Delhi DPCC 405 Sirifort, Delhi CPCB 403 North Campus, DU, Delhi IMD 402 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi DPCC 398 Mandir Marg, Delhi DPCC 390 Pusa, Delhi IMD 383 Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi DPCC 383 Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi DPCC 381 Lodhi Road, Delhi IMD 377 Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi DPCC 371 Aya Nagar, Delhi IMD 366 Shadipur, Delhi CPCB 360 IGI Airport (T3), Delhi IMD 358 Najafgarh, Delhi DPCC 349 DTU, Delhi CPCB 319 Lodhi Road, Delhi IITM 309 IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Delhi CPCB 271 NSIT Dwarka, Delhi CPCB 201 View All Prev Next

2. DPCC claims Delhi air cleaner this year

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said government measures have helped improve air quality in the first week of November compared with last year, even though hourly AQI hit 380, the season’s worst.

DPCC chairman Sandeep Kumar cited CPCB data showing six out of the first seven days of November had better AQI than last year, attributing the improvement to timely implementation of departmental instructions.

3. Efforts on to avoid GRAP-III, says official

Officials said Delhi has so far managed to stay below the pollution levels that had prompted the enforcement of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) around the same period last year.

Kumar said with sustained efforts from various government departments and cooperation from residents, the city may be able to avert the need for stricter curbs under Stage 3 and Stage 4. “Last year, GRAP 3 had been implemented on November 13. This time, with support from all departments and the residents of Delhi, we hope to prevent reaching that stage,” he said.

4. Noida and Ghaziabad witness worst October air in five years

According to CPCB data, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded their poorest October air quality in five years. Noida’s average AQI for October 2025 was 236, compared with 205, 202, 211, and 181 from 2024 to 2021.

Ghaziabad showed a similar trend, averaging 227 in 2025, while the past four years ranged from 194 to 224.

Oct air pollution in Ghaziabad, Noida

Ritesh Tiwari, UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) regional officer in Noida, attributed the worsening to early Diwali celebrations. he said, “Apart from other contributing factors, the air quality probably deteriorated due to the buildup to Diwali, which was celebrated in October this year, unlike previous years when it usually falls in November.”

“People were out shopping, and there were major traffic snarls, causing excessive vehicular pollution. The situation was worsened by the bursting of fireworks,” Tiwari added.

Ankit Kumar, UPPCB Ghaziabad, cited slow winds and accumulation of pollutants as factors and said authorities are using mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, and night patrolling in industrial areas.

5. PM2.5 and PM10: The primary pollutants

PM2.5 and PM10 — fine and coarse particulate matter — remained the primary pollutants driving Delhi’s toxic air. These microscopic particles, largely emitted from vehicular exhaust, industrial activity, and construction dust, can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing serious health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

6. Concerns over data accuracy

Regarding video circulation online showing water sprinkling near monitoring stations affecting data, DPCC officials said the practice occurs citywide and does not target stations specifically.

DPCC member secretary Sandeep Mishra added that the sensors measure pollution over a two-three kilometre radius, and water sprinkling does not skew readings significantly. DPCC maintains that 24 of 39 monitoring stations provided complete data.

However, questions remain about the accuracy of Delhi’s AQI data. A Hindustan Times analysis published on November 5 found missing readings, irregular patterns, and possible algorithmic loopholes that could make air quality appear better than actual conditions.