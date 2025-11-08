Delhi traffic advisory ahead of Samay Raina's stand-up on November 8 and 9. Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of a stand-up comedy show by Samay Raina at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 8 and 9. The police said it is expecting a higher footfall at the venue which may impact the traffic movement around the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.(HT_PRINT)

The police said it is expecting a higher footfall at the venue which may impact the traffic movement around the stadium.

“For the convenience of the general public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed in and around the stadium,” Delhi Traffic Police has said.

Here is the list of advisories issued by the department:

Diversions and restrictions

Around Vikas Marg, IP Marg (MGM road), diversion, restriction on traffic will be implemented as as per requirement.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed on the roads from Rajghat to IP Marg.

Roads to avoid

The police have advised commuters to avoid the following roads from 1pm on November 8 to 11pm on November 9 as spectators would be arriving at the venue:

IP Marg (MGM Road)

Vikas Marg

Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Depot

Entry to the venue

Spectators approaching the venue from Gate no 7 and 8 of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium will have to enter from Velodrome Road.

Similarly, gate no 16, 18, 21, 22 and 23, located on Ring Road, will be accessible from MGM Road.

Parking instructions

Since there is limited parking space, only vehicles with valid parking labels only will be allowed. “Displaying the label on the windscreen with the vehicle number is mandatory,” the traffic police has said, adding that vehicle without valid parking labels will not be allowed near the stadium.

Entry to parking lots is via MGM Road, hence car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road.

No vehicles will be allowed to park on Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (both carriageways) on scheduled dates. Vehicles found parked on these stretches will be towed away and prosecuted as per law.

Public can follow the Delhi Traffic Police on social media for realtime updates on traffic.

Police is expecting huge rush for standup comedian Samay Raina's show “Samay Raina Still Alive and Unfiltered” at the Main Arena (Gym) at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Raina's show on both days will be 2 hours long, likely to begin at 3pm.