After 5-year gap, Delhi traffic police united under single chief

Nearly five years after Delhi Police’s traffic wing was split into two, the unit has now been reunited under a single command. The Delhi government’s home department issued transfer orders on Friday, confirming that the traffic department will again be headed by one special commissioner-level officer — a move approved by the lieutenant governor and seen as a major administrative reshuffle.

Among the changes, senior IPS officer Neeraj Thakur (1994 batch) has been appointed special commissioner of police (Traffic), effectively ending the dual-zone structure that had been in place since 2020.

“It was during Rakesh Asthana’s tenure as commissioner that the traffic unit was bifurcated, with two special commissioners overseeing separate zones. Now, the home department has reversed that decision, restoring unified command,” said a senior police officer.

Until now, IPS officers K Jegadesan (1998) and Ajay Choudhary (1996) jointly headed the traffic unit. Under the new order, Jegadesan has been made special CP (Protective Security Division) and managing director, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Ltd (DPHCL), while Choudhary will serve as special CP (Vigilance Division) with additional charge of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

Officials aware of the matter said that the decision may be aimed at improving coordination and addressing persistent traffic management issues – from congestion on arterial and VIP routes to lapses in staff deployment during peak and festive seasons.

The reshuffle, which spans IPS batches from 1993 to 2016, includes several other key appointments. Robin Hibu (1993) has been made special CP (Human Resource Division), while Rajesh Khurana (1994) now heads the Provision and Finance Division. Devesh Chandra Srivastava (1995) continues as special CP (Crime) and has been given additional charge of Perception Management and Media Cell.

David Lalrinsanga (1995) has been appointed special CP (Operations – PCR and Communication) with additional charge of Special Police Unit For North-Eastern Region (SPUNER). Anil Shukla (1996) will lead the Special Cell and also oversee the Tech and PI Division. Manish Kumar Agarwal (1996) becomes special CP (Intelligence Division) with additional responsibility for Public Transport Safety, while Atul Katiyar (1997) remains special CP (Welfare Division) with added charge of Licensing and Legal Division.

The order also states that Vijay Kumar (2007) will now serve as joint CP (CP Secretariat and OSD to CP/Delhi), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (2010) becomes additional CP (Eastern Range), and IPS officers Rohit Rajbir Singh (2015) and Vikram K Porwal (2016) have been appointed DCPs in the CP Secretariat for Crime and Administration, respectively.