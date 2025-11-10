Akon brings early 2000s magic to the Capital

Rapper-singer Akon kicked off his India tour in the capital on Saturday night, and Dilliwale definitely came through. Thousands poured into Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, some waving glow sticks, others sparkling with facial glitter from pop-up stalls, all ready for a night of music and nostalgia. Thousands of fans cheered as Akon kicked off his India tour (Author)

The moment Akon hit the stage, the stadium erupted. Phones went up, screams filled the air, and for a few moments, it felt like Delhi had time-travelled straight back to the early 2000s. He kicked off with a mix of old favourites and tracks like Gangsta Bob, moving across the stage with his signature smile and hyping the crowd. But the vibe wasn’t high throughout. During some songs, the crowd swayed gently, saving their energy for the few hits they really came for.

“Hell yeah!” he yelled, and the roar that followed could be heard across the city. When he asked, “Tell me where are you from, babe?” the crowd screamed back, “Delhi!” The energy hit its peak when he dropped classics like Lonely and Smack That. Fans went especially wild for Chammak Challo, his Bollywood hit sung live with Hamsika Iyer, who revealed on stage that this was their first meeting after recording the song.