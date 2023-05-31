Singer DaniLeigh arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run in Miami Beach

DaniLeigh, American singer and songwriter, was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in a hit-and-run incident in Miami Beach, Florida. She was released after hours on a $9,500 bond. DaniLeigh is popular for her songs "Easy" and "Lil Bebe."(Instagram/iamdanileigh)

The incident, which is reported to have happened on Tuesday morning, involved the singer's Mercedes Benz colliding with a moped. According to a Miami Beach police complaint, DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, reportedly fled the area without staying to report the event or check for any damage.

The rider of the moped was taken to Ryder Trauma with spine and kidney lacerations, although these wounds are not thought to be life-threatening, the Miami Herald reported.

DaniLeigh is internationally recognised for her popular songs "Easy" and "Lil Bebe." The 28-year-old Florida native rose to prominence with her distinctive combination of R&B and pop songs. She has a daughter, Velour, who is 20 months old, with rapper DaBaby.

ALSO READ: UFC champ Tony Ferguson crashes into parked cars in Hollywood, gets arrested for DUI

The singer was returning from a "private Memorial Day party" when the incident happened. The police report says that although DaniLeigh denied consuming intoxicants, upon conducting a breathalyser test, her blood-alcohol level was found to be above the legal limit.

According to the eyewitness, she was speeding in a grey Mercedes-Benz with a passenger before colliding with the man's moped. The report alleged that the singer did not stop and kept dragging the vehicle for almost a block. The bystanders claimed to have tried to attract DaniLeigh's attention and alert her about the moped that had been entangled in her car, but she ignored them.

The bystander, who called 911, said, "Multiple people attempted to get the driver’s attention and advised her that she was dragging the moped; however, the driver never stopped," the police report added.

Dani Leigh has not yet publicly commented on the incident. Her last Instagram post shared four days ago shows her on a Bahamas beach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON