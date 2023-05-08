UFC champ Tony Ferguson crashes into parked cars in Hollywood, gets arrested for DUI

Los Angeles police arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson early Sunday morning for suspicion of drunken driving after he crashed his pickup truck into parked cars and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. Despite the severity of the crash, no injuries were reported. Tony Ferguson poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight,(AP)

Ferguson, a former interim UFC lightweight champion, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000.

The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. Emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene and were able to safely remove Ferguson and a front seat passenger from the overturned Chevrolet Silverado. Both individuals sustained minor injuries and were not transported to a hospital.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008 and has a lifetime record of 26-8. However, he has lost his last five fights. He was the UFC's interim lightweight champion from October 2017 to April 2018.

This is not the first time Ferguson has made headlines for his off-the-ring behavior. In 2019, he filed a restraining order against his wife, alleging that she had threatened him and their child with a knife. The order was later dropped, and the couple reconciled.

The news of Ferguson's arrest comes as a reminder that driving under the influence is never acceptable and can have severe consequences, even for high-profile individuals.

(With inputs from AP)