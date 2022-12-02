Singer Jubin Nautiyal injures himself after falling from stairs, to undergo surgery in Mumbai

Singer Jubin Nautiyal will undergo surgery as he injured himself after falling from the stairs of a building on Friday. As per the singer's team, Jubin broke his elbow, cracked his ribs, and hurt his head after the fall early morning. (Also Read | Jubin Nautiyal reveals equation with Nikita Dutta after ‘engagement pics' surface online)

The singer was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Jubin will 'undergo an operation for his right arm' said his team. More details on his health is awaited.

Recently, Jubin performed at an event in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. On November 23, Jubin sang some of his famous songs such as Tum Hi Aana, Meherbaani, Taaron Sa Shehar, Manike, Kinna Sona, and Kaabil Hoon, among many others.

Jubin lent his voice to Bana Sharabi from the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. Picturised on Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the romantic soundtrack has lyrics and music by Tanishk Bagchi. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

Jubin also recently sang the romantic track Dil Jisse Zinda Hain, a T-series production. Voiced by Jubin, it has been composed by Meet Bros and penned by Youngveer. Directed by Ivaan, it has been filmed on Gurmeet Choudhary and Giorgia Andriani.

Talking about it, Jubin had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I'm really excited about Dil Jisse Zinda Hain because I've experimented with the tone and vocals in this track and brought in that qawalli influence. I can't wait to see what my fans have to say."

Jubin made his debut in the music industry with the song Ek Mulakat from Sonali Cable (2014). He also sang Meherbani for The Shaukeens, Zindagi for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bandeyaa for Jazbaa, Tu Itni Khoobsurat Hain Reloaded for Barkhaa, Samandar with Shreya Ghoshal for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also sang Tere Liye (Fitoor), Gumnaam Hai Koi (1920 London), The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu), Banwra Mann (Jolly LLB 2 and Manike (Thank God) among many other songs.

