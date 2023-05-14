Singer Papon goes back to work after hospitalisation, eating only daal khichadi from home

Singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai over some health concerns. On Sunday, the singer updated fans that he has returned to work as he headed to the airport for work. Also read: Singer Papon hospitalised in Mumbai, says his son became 'night attendant' for him; shares emotional post

Singer Papon shared health update.

Papon shared a photo of himself from a flight. He said that he is only eating dal khichadi from home, which he carried with him. He wrote, “The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all.”

“I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry “DAAL KHICHADI” from home is traveling with me,” added the singer. Reacting to his health update, fans urged him to take care of himself.

One of them wrote in the comment section, “Sending lots of love and well wishes. We can't wait to see him back in action soon!” “Sending love happy to see you back again. We love you take care let 'Dal khichadi' be your bestie now for few days,” added another one. One more said, “Happy to see you fine again.”

On Friday, Papon shared an emotional note with a picture featuring his son Puhor Mahanta. In the photo, Papon lay in the bed while Puhor sat next to him on a chair.

He captioned the post, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy, who is all of 13, opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well-wishers (smiley emoji)."

"I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!" the singer wrapped up his post.

